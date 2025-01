More than 100 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed in nearly half the states in this country so far this year—and it's only March. It's been almost a year since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill—more accurately referred to as the Don't Say Gay law—sparking a nationwide legislative push to demonize the LGBTQ community, with a rash of Republican-led states following suit with copycat legislation.