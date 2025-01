Ron DeSantis is driving his critics nuts.Not nuts as in upset. But nuts as in totally deranged and driven to lie.We all know how ridiculous some of the Trumpworld criticisms are. Laura Loomer has been trying to get a rise out of DeSantis by suggesting that wearing cowboy boots shows his preference for wearing women’s high heels, along with her other silly attacks on the governor. Not sure that attacking southerners for wearing cowboy boots is a serious political strategy.