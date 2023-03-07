Jan. 6 Footage Released--Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit | RealClearPolitics

Fox News host Tucker Carlson did it. He released the unedited footage of the January 6 riot, part of the 41,000 hours of footage given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. News of this disclosure sent liberal America into full tantrum mode because they knew all the false narratives about that day would be eviscerated. Carlson wasted no time, dispensing with the ongoing myth that this day was worse than 9/11 or the Pearl Harbor attacks. It was, at times, chaotic and violent, but we knew why Democrats didn’t want this footage released. It was mainly a tedious exercise.