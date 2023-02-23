Schumer's Turn To Melt Down Over Release of Jan. 6 Footage | RealClearPolitics

I’ve been writing about the panic that we’re seeing from some of the Jan. 6 Committee over the thousands of hours of footage that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy allowed Tucker Carlson and his crew to view. Why would they be so upset about people viewing the footage or knowing more about what went on that day? Isn’t that what they kept saying they wanted? Yet suddenly we’re seeing them melting down and coming up with all kinds of reasons why more light on the subject is such a bad thing.