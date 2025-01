Knowing he was stepping into perilous territory by chairing a new subcommittee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has tried to wrap himself in the cloak of statesmanship. His committee is nothing new, he insists — it’s “modeled” on the famous “Church Committee,” the highly praised Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities of 1975-76 that was chaired by Sen. Frank Church