Teach the Basics--Get Ideology Out of America's Schools | RealClearPolitics

Emerging from a particularly low period in American education, many kids across the country are woefully behind in basic math and language proficiency due to school shutdowns and shoddy remote learning, with students who were already having trouble and those in high-poverty schools suffering the worst academic outcomes. Getting these kids back on track—and making sure new students don’t fall into the same learning loss trap—should be the number one priority for educators, administrators, and concerned Americans regardless of their party preferences or personal belief systems.