Early 2024 Clues Visible in the Republican Ranks | RealClearPolitics

There's been a lot of talk among Republicans about the effect a big primary field might have on the 2024 presidential nomination race. The short version is that a big field is thought to benefit former President Donald Trump, who, as in 2016, would not have to win a majority of votes to win — a plurality, and not even a big one, would be enough. On the other hand, a small field, especially a one-on-one matchup with another candidate, say Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), might allow the challenger to defeat Trump.