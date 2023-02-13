The First Major Election of 2023 | RealClearPolitics

While Americans will not vote again for Congress until November 2024, and the first presidential primaries are almost a year away, 2023 will see several important elections worth watching. One of the most significant races of the year will be in less than two months, when voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin will elect a new state Supreme Court Justice in an election that will be watched by political observers both for its own sake and for potential early signs of national political trends.Read Full Article »