Many claim that civic education is the solution to an increasingly polarized America. So why do the headlines suggest just the opposite? The contest over AP African American Studies that pits Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is only the latest battle in the renewed culture war over history and civics that began with the New York Times’s 1619 Project in 2019 and has continued with fights over critical race theory and culturally responsive teaching.