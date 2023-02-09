Sharpton, Tyre Nichols and the Spectacle of Mourning | RealClearPolitics

This week’s episode of The Glenn Show deals with the killing of Tyre Nichols. John and I invite the sociologist and former cop Peter Moskos on to get his perspective on what went wrong in the encounter between Nichols and the five Memphis police officers who killed him. The exact circumstances are still unclear, but all three of us agree: Nothing Tyre Nichols did could justify what happened to him. There’s nothing ambiguous about it. It was a horrific crime, and his family deserves to see justice served.