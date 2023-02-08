Regulation, Productivity, and the Meaning of Life | RealClearPolitics

A few days ago The Times published a very interesting column by my colleague Ezra Klein about America’s peculiar lack of progress in the art of building things. Drawing on a recent paper by Austan Goolsbee and Chad Syverson, he noted that at least according to official statistics, we’ve gone a half century without any rise whatsoever, and maybe even a decline, in construction productivity — basically the number of person-hours it takes to build a house or other structure of a given size.