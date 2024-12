My book on the economic history of the twentieth century, published last fall, did not include a chapter on the question of the future or “what we should do next”, because my frequent co-author, Stephen S. Cohen, convinced me that whatever I wrote would come to look outdated and silly within six months. He was right: Such arguments are better left to commentaries like this one. So, if I had written a final chapter looking to the future, what should I have said?