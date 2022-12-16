Conservatives We Lost in 2022 | RealClearPolitics

This was a hard year for conservatives. In 2022, we mourned the loss of a host of influential and important thinkers on the Right. The intellectual wing of the conservative movement has always been a vital force for inspiring, presenting, and driving home conservative ideas. The conservatives we lost in this past year all played a part in this dynamic exchange, in newspapers, at think tanks, in academia, on the judiciary, and in entertainment. The voices they provided helped conservative ideas get heard — and for that we can be grateful.