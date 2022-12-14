GOP Must Build on 2022 School Board Victories | RealClearPolitics

The Georgia Senate runoff election last week marked the official end to the 2022 midterm elections – and the official start of the 2023 election season. While next year won’t have a national contest for control of Congress and will feature only a few state legislature races, there will still be dozens of local races that are nonetheless of vital importance for the future of the country. In school board races in particular, conservatives can look to build on some bright spots from this year in what was an otherwise a somewhat disappointing cycle.