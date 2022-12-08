 Iowa and New Hampshire Are Getting the Boot. So What? | RealClearPolitics

Iowa and New Hampshire Are Getting the Boot. So What?

Jeff Greenfield, Politico December 8, 2022

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

If the president and DNC rules committee have their way, a political calendar half a century old will be a thing of the past. Iowa, whose caucuses begin the actual voting, will be wiped out. (In fact, if Biden has his way, there will be no caucuses at all.) New Hampshire, whose snows have starred in a thousand cliches, will have to share with Nevada. South Carolina, where Biden’s 2020 victory resuscitated his campaign, will go first; Georgia and Michigan complete the early field.

