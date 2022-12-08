How Strong Meth Has Supercharged Homelessness | RealClearPolitics

Sam Quinones has covered gangs, crime, and the border for 35 years, including a 10-year stint at the LA Times. He established himself as a leading voice on the opioid epidemic with the 2015 book Dreamland, which told the story of how prescription drug companies and a sophisticated black-tar heroin operation in Mexico wrought havoc across the U.S. In his follow-up, 2021’s The Least of Us, Quinones focused on the rise of two synthetic drugs: fentanyl, which had become ascendant in the intervening years, and a frighteningly potent form of meth that can quickly inflict tremendous damage on users.