 How Strong Meth Has Supercharged Homelessness | RealClearPolitics

How Strong Meth Has Supercharged Homelessness

Benjamin Hart, New York Magazine December 8, 2022

How Strong Meth Has Supercharged Homelessness
FR170751 AP

Sam Quinones has covered gangs, crime, and the border for 35 years, including a 10-year stint at the LA Times. He established himself as a leading voice on the opioid epidemic with the 2015 book Dreamland, which told the story of how prescription drug companies and a sophisticated black-tar heroin operation in Mexico wrought havoc across the U.S. In his follow-up, 2021’s The Least of Us, Quinones focused on the rise of two synthetic drugs: fentanyl, which had become ascendant in the intervening years, and a frighteningly potent form of meth that can quickly inflict tremendous damage on users.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site