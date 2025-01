The Trump Organization, actually the Trump Corp. and the Trump Payroll Corp., (he does like flaunting his brand name) is guilty of multiple felonies, unanimously say 12 good citizens from Manhattan, an island jurisdiction that Donald Trump fled from. But holed up down in Mar-a-Lago with Jew-haters and wannabe Hitlers, he left behind 725 Fifth Ave., also known as Trump Tower, where Donald's ...