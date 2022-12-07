 Judges Aren't Part of the 'Legislature' | RealClearPolitics

David B. Rivkin Jr. & Andrew M. Grossman, Wall Street Journal December 7, 2022

Judges Aren't Part of the 'Legislature'
The Supreme Court considers on Wednesday whether the Constitution’s Elections Clause means what it says—that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.” That question arises from a litigation blitz seeking to override state election laws. Unless the justices get the answer right, elections for Congress and president could become a free-for-all with judges being the ultimate deciders.

