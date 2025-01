When Sam Bankman-Fried sat down with George Stephanopoulos for a Good Morning America interview this week in his signature t-shirt, it wasn't the first national news appearance the disgraced former crypto wunderkind had given. Since losing tens of billions of dollars in his over-leveraged and shadily funded businesses, FTX and Alameda, Bankman-Fried has been on a media tour, showing up in reporters' DMs, on Vox, Axios, at The New York Times'...