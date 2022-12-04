 Why Hasn’t SBF Been Arrested Yet? | RealClearPolitics

Why Hasn’t SBF Been Arrested Yet?

Ankush Khardori, New York Magazine December 4, 2022

Why Hasn’t SBF Been Arrested Yet?
On December 11, 2008, Bernie Madoff was arrested and criminally charged with one of the biggest financial frauds in history — an audacious, long-running Ponzi scheme that resulted in tens of billions of dollars in lost investor funds. At the time, the scandal sparked a national conversation about the gross deficiencies of our country’s white-collar enforcement regime, but ever since the initial revelations about the problems at FTX and about Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal exposure, the Madoff case has resurfaced as a point of comparison for Bankman-Fried’s alleged misdeeds — and as a rallying cry for people who believe he should already have been locked up by U.S. prosecutors.

