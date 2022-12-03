 Rep. Jeffries Taking a Big Step | RealClearPolitics

Rep. Jeffries Taking a Big Step

Peniel Joseph, CNN December 3, 2022

Rep. Jeffries Taking a Big Step
Scott Applewhite)

US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ election to be the first Black minority leader in American history reflects the potential, possibility and power of multiracial democracy. The 52-year-old congressman representing New York’s 8th Congressional District in Brooklyn and Queens, reflects both a generational and cultural shift from retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose legendary tenure made her a trailblazing feminist icon and an impeccably dressed breaker of glass ceilings, unafraid of tussling in public with former President Donald Trump.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site