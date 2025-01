For Republicans, the numbers look ominous. Record-setting totals of Georgians have voted early this week in the Dec. 6 runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The turnout appears to include slightly more likely Warnock voters than at the same time in the general election. And overall, the more early voting there is, in the experience of recent election watchers, the better Democrats perform.