School Indoctrination a 'Sleeper Issue' in GA Senate Runoff | RealClearPolitics

Though Democrats have already secured control of the Senate, the December 6 runoff election in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will determine whether they have an outright 51-49 majority or a 50-50 tie broken by Vice President Kamala Harris. This distinction is important, as a 50-50 Senate gives Republicans some more procedural tools that they can use to frustrate Democrats’ policy goals. While issues like inflation, crime, and abortion will undoubtedly dominate the headlines with less than two weeks to go until Election Day, education could be the “sleeper issue” that tips the scales in Walker’s favor.