Positives To Keep in Mind This Thanksgiving | RealClearPolitics

To put it lightly, this has been a tough year. The global bear market has tested investors’ patience since February, and perhaps especially as a summertime rally gave way to new October lows. There is no shortage of things to fret, market-related or otherwise, and I don’t dismiss any of today’s problems or issues. But this week is a reminder, in my opinion, that things aren’t all bleak—there are some developments to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Here are a few that leap to mind.