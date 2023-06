One of the early investors in Semafor, the ambitious new media venture launched by two unrelated Smiths, Justin and Ben, was Sam Bankman-Fried, the now largely disgraced crypto tycoon. Just six months ago, SBF invested in Semafor’s initial $24.6 million Series A funding round — one of only five principal funders, apparently. After SBF’s fall, Semafor’s spokesperson issued a statement: