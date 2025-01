On the evening of Friday, November 18th, fresh off another chaotic week at the helm of Twitter, Elon Musk decided to resolve a nagging issue: the matter of Donald Trump. He posted a Twitter poll asking users whether he should bring back the former president’s account. By the next day, the yeses had it, 51.8% to 48.2%. “The people have spoken,” Musk said. “Trump will be reinstated.”