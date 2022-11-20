 When Dem Mega Donors Are Mega Crooks | RealClearPolitics

When Dem Mega Donors Are Mega Crooks

Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian November 20, 2022

Crypto exchange FTX has now imploded, and it’s turning out to be nothing more than your classic Ponzi scheme — cash in, cash out, and essentially no underlying business. The collapse came after the leader and face of the enterprise, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), had made himself the second largest donor to the Democratic Party in the just-ended election cycle. SBF’s donations totaled some $70 million or so, apparently consisting almost entirely of money stolen from unsuspecting clients.

