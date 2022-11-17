Good Riddance, Madame Speaker | RealClearPolitics

Quite apart from the sympathy and horror every decent person feels over the attack on her husband, I for one am going to miss the old gal, as Nancy Pelosi slowly passes from power, with the expectation that this failed election is her last. She's had a good run, growing from a back bencher to be a giant in the politics of her time. And as any comparable figure should, she leaves behind a trail of tokens—remarks and phrases and images—that future generations, if they're moved to do so, can trace to find what there is to find of the real Nancy Pelosi.