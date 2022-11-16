It's Time To Choose a Side | RealClearPolitics

As of this writing, it appears that, following last week’s midterm elections, the Democrats will hold the Senate and Republicans will take the House. Both parties have control of their respective chambers by the slimmest of majorities. Neither can credibly claim to have a mandate. I’m not at all embarrassed to say that, on the whole, I support Republican positions on many of the most important issues facing us today. But then, I don’t really see much of a choice. Democrats have ceded most sensible positions to the Republicans and conservatives. But it’s worth remembering that it doesn’t have to be this way.