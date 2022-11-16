GOP Had Better Get Good at What Dems Do - and Quick | RealClearPolitics

There’s no need for an autopsy, the body has already been torn apart a million different ways. There is no shortage of people offering their hot takes on why it was Republicans did so poorly in the midterms (including my own, which I believe to be the correct option). That being said, which person is to blame is not as relevant to the state of the Republican Party going forward as what they’re going to do about it. As the sharp elbows turn toward the future, where they eventually land matters. I have some suggestions, if Republicans actually want to win.