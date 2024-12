For the first time since 2002, Miami-Dade County, 70% Hispanic and once considered a Democratic stronghold, went for the Republicans. In a year when Republicans underperformed across most of the country, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won his reelection bid in Miami-Dade by more than 11 points, while Senator Marco Rubio won his by nearly 10. It’s a shocking turnaround, especially since DeSantis lost the county by 20 points in 2018.