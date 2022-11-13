Chicago Violent Crime Out of Control With Lightfoot in Full Panic | RealClearPolitics

The other day she kindly invited me back on her national podcast, the Megyn Kelly Show, to talk about recent columns about Chicago’s troubles: Chicago’s skyrocketing violent crime and Mayor Lightfoot’s absolute disastrous handling of the violence in every neighborhood now, including downtown; the ambush shooting of a man in once-safe Lincoln Park over a cell-phone; the children being shot down in the gang wars; the mayor’s idiotic “Summer of Joy” and Lightfoot’s mad “call to arms” against the Supreme Court to distract from her failures.