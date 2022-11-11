It's the Women, Stupid | RealClearPolitics

The balance of power in Congress following the midterm elections is still to be determined but one thing is clear: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats and abortion rights across the country. The polls predicting women were breaking right en-masse were dead wrong. The punditry that abortion didn’t matter was wrong. Conventional political theory holds that it’s always the economy, stupid. Not anymore. Maybe it’s time the media and political world recognize that now it’s the women, stupid. As go women, so goes the country.