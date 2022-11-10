Election Results Should Be Known Election Night | RealClearPolitics

It's taking significantly longer to find out election winners than it used to. That's a problem. Political season used to end the evening of Election Day or perhaps very early the next morning. People voted. Officials counted the ballots. Everyone learned what happened within a few hours. That was a good thing. It limited opportunities for fraud, such as election officials finding ballots after the fact. It also puts everyone on the same page when it comes to results. Given social media and the plethora of news sources, that’s especially important.