To understand what Republicans pulled off — and Democrats allowed to happen — in Tuesday's elections, let's let the numbers tell the story. In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Miami-Dade, Florida's largest county, by 29 points. In 2018, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lost the county by 21 points. In 2020, Joe Biden won it by a mere 7 points. On Tuesday, DeSantis flipped Miami-Dade and made gains in ...