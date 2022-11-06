The Truth About Crime in NYC Right Now | RealClearPolitics

Lee Zeldin, hoping to ride fears of crime and anger at wrongheaded bail reforms passed under Gov. Cuomo to New York's governor's mansion, campaigned Friday at the site of a horrific rape in the West Village. He's right that the man accused of the attack is a serial offender with 25 prior arrests who was being sought by cops for stunningly similar sexual assaults earlier this year and late last year. Carl Phanor quite obviously shouldn't have been on the street — but he wasn't on the street because of bad bail laws.