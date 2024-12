The election is only days away; the country is in a funk; talk about the decline of democracy is in the air. If nothing else, the toxic mixture of this nasty midterm election campaign, the hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage on Capitol Hill, and the general unease about election validity have underlined some of the shortcomings of an American political system that, only a quarter-century ago, seemed robust, and of an American nation that seemed stable.