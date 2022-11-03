Turning the Tide on Affirmative Action | RealClearPolitics

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the affirmative action cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The Court will issue its decision next year, but if it goes the way that many predict, we may finally see the end of racial preferences in college admissions. If that happens, it will become much more difficult for universities to rig their admissions processes in order to increase “diversity” (i.e., more black students) at the expense of merit (i.e., more qualified students, whatever their race).