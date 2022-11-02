 Musk's Plan To Make 'Blue Checks' Pay Won't End Well | RealClearPolitics

Musk's Plan To Make 'Blue Checks' Pay Won't End Well

Jon Askonas, UnHerd November 2, 2022

Musk's Plan To Make 'Blue Checks' Pay Won't End Well
dpa-Zentralbild POOL

Elon Musk has promised that Twitter’s lords and peasants system (i.e. verification) will be coming to an end. The new CEO said that verified “bluecheck” users would now be subject to a monthly fee of $8. Discussion of the proposal exploded with (broadly) media-adjacent people saying that the changes would effectively destroy Twitter and (broadly) Silicon Valley technology people tantalised by the chance to “own the libs” and make money at the same time. For once, the media people have a point.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site