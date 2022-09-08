Biden Admin's Student Debt Transfer Is Illegal | RealClearPolitics

Last week, President Joe Biden, without authorization from Congress, announced he plans to transfer roughly $500 billion worth of student loan debt from the borrowers who took out the loans to hardworking taxpayers across the country. Other presidents, Republicans and Democrats, have attempted to overstep their authority, and we have never been shy about criticizing them. But in our time in the Senate, we have never seen a president attempt to spend up to a trillion dollars with the stroke of a pen.