Biden Bets Everything on a Strategy of Division | RealClearPolitics

Last Thursday, in a speech that was billed as an address to the “soul of the nation,” President Joe Biden attacked what he termed “MAGA Republicans” as a “threat to Democracy,” blaming them for undermining the integrity of key American institutions and violating democratic norms. There is certainly something to be said for a warning about the state of American Democracy: after all, the United States does have a major political party whose members have rejected the authority of the Supreme Court, denounced the legitimacy of the Electoral College, and suggested they would not recognize a defeat in it in future elections, and who in June failed to denounce an activist who attempted to assassinate a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.