Barre Seid’s bold contribution of $1.6 billion to the Marble Trust has set off a firestorm of condemnation and has engendered urgent calls for “reform” by the cognoscenti on the left. Much of this criticism is hypocritical and ignores similar behavior by major donors whose politics are more aligned with the commentators’. Moreover, it is mostly unfair, demonstrating a limited understanding of how nonprofits come into play for political purposes.