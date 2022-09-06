Covid, Schools and Democrats' Mandate Lunacy | RealClearPolitics

Just to restate what we've written about many times before, mask mandates don't work -- and they're especially needless and ineffective in schools. It's worse than that, actually. Forced masking can have an affirmatively harmful effect on some young children, rendering continued requirements not only anti-science, but almost abusive. We have known the facts about kids and COVID for at least two years at this point, and yet, as the 2022-2023 academic year is getting underway, a number of districts across the country are imposing this data-defying insanity upon students yet again.