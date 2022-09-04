The Country My Father Knew and Loved Is Gone | RealClearPolitics

I’ve been thinking about you more than usual these days, this time of year being the 18th anniversary of your death, for I am constantly wondering how I would explain to you what has happened to the country that your father sought as a refuge from tyranny and servitude, that your brother died for in Pacific combat during World War II, that you served later in that conflict, and that I grew up revering for the promise and opportunity it provided and for the values it sought to preserve and extend.