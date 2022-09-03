Rough Men, Strange Peace | RealClearPolitics

As one of his sons, who never met him, wrote in his memoirs, “I knew one thing of Lt. Colonel Donald Ephraim Downard— that he was a bad guy and that I should not be like him. It was drilled into me and my brother, David, like a jukebox on repeat, a daily reminder that I came from spoiled stock.” Later in that book, digging into family history, the author concludes, “As it turns out, my brother and I were not the only children he had, or the only ones he walked out on.” The total: six marriages, nine abandoned children.