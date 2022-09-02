We Have the Receipts on Democrats' School Closures | RealClearPolitics

Yet more harrowing data emerged yesterday that once again illustrated, in stark relief, how much damage was done by COVID-era school closures. These closures were driven by phony 'Science' fetishists who rejected data, in favor of a preferred political agenda. At the forefront of this cabal were selfish teachers union bosses, whom elected Democrats allowed to alter and influence the official 'Science,' in accordance with said agenda. As a rule of thumb, the bluer the jurisdiction, the longer children enrolled in government-run schools were locked out of classrooms -- for no good scientific reason. The results? Devastating.