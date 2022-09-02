Pathologies of 'Postmodern Progressivism' | RealClearPolitics

I’m an intellectual pugilist by temperament. When I’m engaged in an argument, I want to duke it out and come out on top. That’s especially true of the culture war, where the stakes are extremely high. But combat isn’t the only metaphor available to those of us who are trying to preserve important aspects of our culture that presently are under threat. And I admit, it may not always be the most helpful one. Sometimes a new language can help to enlist new recruits who may be sympathetic to the cause but unenthusiastic about the notion of warfare, metaphorical and otherwise.