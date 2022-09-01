Implementing Student Debt Relief Is Critical | RealClearPolitics

The White House let slip a very revealing tidbit about its student loan debt forgiveness program. Asked about the total cost of debt forgiveness—an impossible and ridiculous thing to quantify, as it’s based on a series of useful fictions and made-up numbers about how much the government should profit from higher-education financing—National Economic Council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti estimated about $24 billion per year. (For context, the government expects $4.4 trillion in revenue in fiscal year 2002.)