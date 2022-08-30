Fact-Based Discussions on Race in America | RealClearPolitics

More people are growing skeptical of programs, policies, and politics that prioritize race above all things. To my mind, that’s all to the good. We should want an even playing field in hiring, college admissions, and most other domains of public life, where the person who gets a position is the person who’s best qualified for it, who earns it on their own merit, or who out-competes everyone else. As more people see our present orthodoxies about race for what they are, we will hopefully move closer to that ideal.