A Less Charitable World | RealClearPolitics

What happens to philanthropic foundations in a bear market? It’s a question that nonprofit leaders are asking these days. For years—in some cases, decades—the nation’s largest foundations have been able to count on big returns in the stock market. But according to one estimate, during the first half of 2022, U.S. foundation assets fell by 17.3 percent, or about $235 billion. And many of their grantees—from prestigious university professors to small soup kitchens—will soon feel the squeeze.